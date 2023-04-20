ADVERTISEMENT

Modi will meet church leaders in Kochi, says Surendran

April 20, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - KOCHI

BJP State president says Modi will participate in Yuvam, which will be a ‘coming together of people beyond political differences for Kerala’s development’

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet church leaders in Kochi on his two-day visit to the State. K. Surendran, State BJP president, said here on Thursday that leaders of religious communities coming forward for the development of the State was a positive factor and claimed that the Christian community had rejected ‘propaganda’.

Mr. Surendran described as ‘unfortunate’ the stand taken by the Left and Right political fronts on the Vande Bharat train services in the State. He said no one should look negatively at development-related issues and claimed that reports of K-Rail becoming a reality were false.

He added that the two-day visit of the Prime Minister to Kerala would help speed up the State’s development. The visit raised great hopes among people.

‘Major changes’

The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Kerala on April 24 and 25 to inaugurate several development projects. He will address the public in Kochi on April 24 at a roadshow. “Mr. Modi will participate in the ‘Yuvam’ programme, which has the potential to bring forth major changes in the political history of the State,” Mr. Surendran added.

“Yuvam will be a coming together of people beyond political differences for Kerala’s development,” the BJP leader said, adding that the acceptability of Mr. Modi among the youth was upsetting the Left and Right political fronts. He claimed that Kerala had become the most backward State in terms of development in the country.

Despite positive circumstances, the State was not becoming investment-friendly. Unemployment and decline in higher education were setbacks for the State. These issues would be questioned during Yuvam, he said.

