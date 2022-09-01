Modi visits Adi Sankara temple

Special Correspondent KOCHI
September 01, 2022 21:30 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute and offered prayers at the Adi Sankara Janmabhoomi Kshetram, the birthplace of Adi Sankaracharya, at Kalady on Thursday evening.

Mr. Modi, who was received by the temple authorities, took part in the rituals and offered prayers at the temple. The temple authorities presented him a shawl and books.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Earlier, speaking at a public meeting near the Cochin international airport, Mr. Modi had recalled the contributions of Adi Sankara.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app