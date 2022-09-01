Modi visits Adi Sankara temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute and offered prayers at the Adi Sankara Janmabhoomi Kshetram, the birthplace of Adi Sankaracharya, at Kalady on Thursday evening.

Mr. Modi, who was received by the temple authorities, took part in the rituals and offered prayers at the temple. The temple authorities presented him a shawl and books.

Earlier, speaking at a public meeting near the Cochin international airport, Mr. Modi had recalled the contributions of Adi Sankara.