Modi should apologise to women in Manipur, says Binoy Viswam

January 04, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - KOCHI

Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary Binoy Viswam, MP, has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of enacting a political drama by claiming that his guarantees had resulted in the empowerment of women.

“He should look at the map to see Manipur, which is part of the country. The Prime Minister should apologise to the women in Manipur for not coming to their help when they were paraded naked,” he told media persons on the sidelines of the State conference of the All India Trade Union Congress here on Thursday.

On the participation of bishops in the Christmas get-together by Mr. Modi, Mr. Viswam said there was nothing wrong in their attendance. But the respected Bishops should have read ‘Vicharadhara’ after the lunch, which had termed Christians as one of the serious internal threats to the country. Asked about Minister for Culture Saji Cherian’s criticism against the bishops, he said that there was nothing wrong in criticism, though one should be careful about the language used.

Mr. Viswam alleged that the BJP was trying to foster communalism and reap dividends in the Lok Sabha elections through the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. He came down on the Congress party for not being able to say ‘no’ to the invite for attending the ceremony. The Congress should uphold the secular credentials being highlighted by the INDIA bloc, he said.

Mr. Viswam said the CPI would contest the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat while stating that he had no idea about any understanding within the INDIA alliance on Rahul Gandhi contesting the seat for the bloc.