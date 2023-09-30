HamberMenu
Modi govt. has no commitment to women: AICC spokesperson

September 30, 2023 08:52 am | Updated 08:52 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Narendra Modi government needed nine years and five months after coming to power to promulgate the Women’s Reservation Bill, said Mita Chakraborty, spokesperson of the All India Congress Committee, here on Friday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is using it as a ploy ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and has no commitment to women, she alleged.

Ms. Chakraborty said the BJP, which was in the Opposition in 2010, had opposed the Bill when it was passed in the Rajya Sabha by the Manmohan Singh government in 2010.

