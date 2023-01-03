Modernisation of Munambam fishing harbour proposed

January 03, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - KOCHI

A suggestion has been put forward to Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Fisheries L. Murugan that the Munambam fishing harbour, one of the biggest such facilities in the state, be modernised on the lines of the Cochin Fishing Harbour at Thoppumpady.

Hibi Eden, MP, said he had been following up on the Cochin harbour modernisation and expressed satisfaction over the commencement of work on the project. He added that he had requested the Union Minister to consider Munambam harbour too for modernisation. Mr. Eden said the Union Minister had asked those who had made the suggestion to request the State government to submit a proposal to the Centre for the project.

While the Cochin harbour is managed by the Cochin Port Authority, the Munambam harbour operates under the State Fisheries department. The government had to put up a proposal for its modernisation with the Union government for support, said Mr. Eden.

He was among those who accompanied the Union Minister on Tuesday to the Cochin harbour where work has begun on the ₹165-crore modernisation project. The work was expected to be completed by December 2023, said Mr. Murugan.