Modernisation of Cochin fishing harbour to be completed by December, says Union Minister 

January 03, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - KOCHI

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Fisheries L. Murugan said here on Tuesday that the modernisation of the Cochin Fishing Harbour at Thoppumpady would be completed by December 2023. He was speaking after visiting the harbour where works have already begun.

The harbour modernisation project was announced in the last Union Budget, which envisioned modernisation of not only the Cochin harbour but also harbours in Chennai, Visakhapatnam, and Paradeep. Mr. Murugan said the tendering process for the project, which was being jointly funded by the Ministries of Shipping and Ports and Fisheries, had been completed.

The Minister said the Cochin Port Authority (CPA) would also play a major role in the implementation of the project. “We are opting for the public-private partnership [PPP] model too, and a total of ₹169 crore will be invested,” he added.

The government is aiming at a complete makeover of the harbour. The focus is on developing basic infrastructure to international standards, expanding landing centres, and modernising post-harvest facilities, including harbours, fish markets, cold storages and ice plants, to ensure high standards in terms of hygiene.

The modernised harbour will also have dormitories, restaurants, and medical facilities. The Minister said the work would be undertaken after taking stakeholders’ views too.

Hibi Eden, MP, who had accompanied the Minister, said the modernisation of the harbour would be a great asset to the growing seafood business in the country. He said facilities such as airconditioned auction hall would be the first of its kind in the country.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, a sum of ₹20,000 crore was allocated in the budget for the fisheries sector. While the pandemic affected the entire world, exports in the fisheries sector had increased 32% in the country, and India ranked second in aquaculture exports, the Minister said.

K.J. Maxi, MLA, and CPA officials, including chairperson M. Beena, were among those who accompanied the Minister to the harbour. Mr. Murugan earlier held a meeting at the Cochin Port office to review the progress of the project.