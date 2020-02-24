Modern slaughterhouse plan yet to materialise

KOCHI

Corpn. council’s indecision delaying DPR, says councillor

Despite years of complaints over pollution from the Kochi Corporation's abattoir at Kaloor, plans to set up modern facilities on the same premises have not materialised.

The Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) had slapped a show-cause notice on the Kochi Corporation in September last year, specifying that, in the absence of an effluent treatment plant, waste from the abattoir was being released into the Thevara-Perandoor canal. KSPCB’s inspection also found that the biogas plant on the premises was defunct.

KSPCB officials in the district had reported that the slaughterhouse must be closed and had sent a proposal to that effect to their head office in Thiruvananthapuram in November last year. The proposal might have been placed on hold, keeping in mind the Corporation’s plans for modernisation of the slaughterhouse, KSPCB officials said. Last month, a group of residents in the area had registered another complaint with the KSPCB on the grounds that waste was still being released into the canal, and another inspection was likely soon, they said.

Project report

A detailed project report (DPR) was being prepared for the modernisation of the slaughterhouse and the installation of an effluent treatment plant, said health standing committee chairperson Prathibha Ansari.

As per initial estimates, the work would cost around ₹20 crore and would be funded by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), said a Corporation official. Considering the KSPCB’s notice, work on the effluent treatment plant is likely to be completed first, before the rest of the work begins. The Corporation Council’s indecison over whether a new slaughterhouse should be constructed or the existing one modernised had delayed the preparation of the DPR, he said.

Modernisation would involve scientific slaughtering of animals, including facilities to bleed out the animals completely and coagulation of the blood to turn it into fish feed. “The aim is to complete work by the end of the year,” he said.

“Though a KSPCB proposal to shut down the slaughterhouse is awaiting approval, this is the only sanctioned Corporation slaughterhouse within the city. If it is shut, it will lead to the proliferation of illegal slaughterhouses and sale of unhealthy meat. Till a thinly populated place is identified for a new one, it will have to continue functioning in Kaloor,” said M.G. Aristottil, councillor from Kaloor South.

At Mattancherry

Though the Corporation’s other slaughterhouse at Mattancherry was shut around 10 years ago when it was found to be unhygienic, and plans had been in the offing to modernise it for several years, work on the DPR only began a few months ago, and was still being revised, said a Corporation official. The facility at Mattancherry would cost ₹12 crore.

The slaughterhouse at Mattancherry had the capacity to handle 50 large and 25 small animals, while the one at Kaloor handles 200 large animals and 75 small animals daily.