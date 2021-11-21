Model’s family seeks detailed probe into accident, missing evidence

KOCHI

21 November 2021 23:38 IST

Petition forwarded to investigation team

Family members of Anjana Shajan, Miss Kerala 2019 runner-up, who died along with title holder Ansi Kabeer on November 1 in a car accident near Palarivattom on the NH Bypass, have demanded that the Kochi City police conduct a thorough probe to solve the mystery behind the accident.

A petition in this regard has been forwarded to the team probing the case. The family has sought an unbiased and in-depth probe into, among other aspects, why a luxury car followed / was reportedly chasing the car in which the two models and two other youths were travelling.

The mystery behind the disappearance of digital evidence from the hotel located opposite the Fort Kochi police station and the role of the hotel owner, who was arrested on the charge of destruction of evidence, too must be probed, it said.

Advertising

Advertising

The family of Ansi Kabeer had earlier petitioned the police, seeking a detailed and impartial probe.