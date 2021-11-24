Models’ death: Coast Guard search for DVR turns futile

KOCHI

24 November 2021 01:15 IST

A specialised team of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) searched in vain on Tuesday to retrieve the DVR containing CCTV visuals of No. 18 Hotel, Fort Kochi, that was reportedly thrown into the water body from Kannanghat bridge after the November 1 car accident in which two models died at Palarivattom.

A similar search done on Monday by the Fire and Rescue Service too had failed to retrieve it.

Suspicious conduct

In the meantime, District Police Chief (City), C.H. Nagaraju, said the police had intensified the probe into the suspicious conduct of the hotel staff who are said to have thrown the device into the water body in the wake of the fatal accident.

“Prima facie, the accident was caused by drunk driving. We are probing the reason why another car was seen chasing the ill-fated car, in CCTV footage. Its driver is being questioned”, he said.