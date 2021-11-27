Models’ car accident: Crime Branch gets custody of driver of tailing car

KOCHI

27 November 2021 22:08 IST

The City Crime Branch probing the Chakkaraparambu car accident on Saturday received three days’ custody of Syju Thankachan, who was arrested on Friday in connection with the case. Three persons, including two models, lost their lives in the accident that occurred on November 1.

Thankachan was arrested for allegedly stalking the victims of the ill-fated car in another car and thus abetting culpable homicide caused by overspeeding. CCTV footage of him following the victims led to his arrest.

He was taken to Hotel No 18 at Fort Kochi where he and the victims had attended a late night party, and along the route through which he had allegedly tailed the victims’ car. He was taken to a point between Thevara Ferry Junction and Kundanoor Bridge and to another point near Kundannoor Junction where he reportedly had interactions with the occupants of the car. The ill-fated car sped away and met with the accident shortly after those interactions. Thankachan had claimed that he had followed them only to advise them against driving in an inebriated state.

Advertising

Advertising

The police expect to get more clarity on the exact conversations he had with the victims during his custodial interrogation. The investigation team believes that those interactions could have contributed to overspeeding that caused the accident.

The police are also likely to question Abdul Rahman, the driver of the car and the lone survivor of the accident. The alleged links of the accused to people involved in narcotic cases will be looked into. The police are also learnt to have seized Thankachan’s mobile phone. His bail petition is likely to be heard on Monday.