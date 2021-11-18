Models’ car accident case handed over to Crime Branch

KOCHI

18 November 2021 22:31 IST

Seven persons, including driver of vehicle, have been arrested so far

The district Crime Branch has been handed over the investigation into the accident at Chakkaraparambu that killed three persons, including two models, on November 1.

A team led by Assistant Commissioner Biji George will probe the case.

The case, which was initially considered an accident, has turned controversial with the arrest of seven persons. Initially, the lone survivor of the car, Abdul Rahman, alone was arrested for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and driving under the influence of alcohol. The remaining six, including the owner of the hotel where the victims had partied reportedly late into night before speeding to their death, were arrested on Wednesday.

The owner and his technicians and employees were arrested on charge of suppressing evidence after the hard disc containing crucial images of the party went missing.

The Crime Branch will record the statements of those who attended the party. Senior police sources ruled out delay in the probe or the presence of any VIP at the hotel on the day.

Remand report

Meanwhile, in its remand report, the police have submitted that the five accused, employed at the hotel owned by second accused Roy J. Vayallaat, removed the hard disk and threw it into the Kochi backwaters to destroy evidence. The hard disk of the computer network of the hotel was removed for destroying the evidence of the second accused providing liquor or drugs to the accident victims at various places in the hotel or on the DJ floor, the police suspected.

The second accused was a rich and influential person, who, if enlarged on bail, could destroy the evidence and influence the witnesses, the police submitted.