Modelling artiste with alleged links to drug racket arrested

March 25, 2023 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - KOCHI

Excise officials on Friday arrested a woman modelling artiste accused of being part of a racket involved in arranging drugs for rave parties at luxury resorts and hotels with 1.90 grams of MDMA.

The woman was nabbed by an Excise special action team led by Ernakulam Enforcement Assistant Commissioner B. Tenimon.

Excise officials said she used to move drugs among clients by the code name ‘Snowball.’ According to them, she would spend the day in her room and sold only during night and that too by hitch-hiking on clients’ vehicles.

The officials claimed that though many youngsters they had nabbed in connection with cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act had dropped hints about the presence of such a figure, they had not received details about her. In fact, it was suspected that many accused were scared of sharing more details about the woman on account of her links with gangs in Kochi.

The arrest of a youngster who used to work closely with the woman led Excise officials to her. She was nabbed in a midnight operation while she was waiting for an intermediary at Padivattom to hand over drugs for a rave party. Though she tried to flee by hitch-hiking on a vehicle that came along that way, the attempt failed.

Excise officials claimed to have access to information about many more people involved in drug dealings, and that more arrests were likely. Officials will also probe the modelling circles the woman used to move around.

A team comprising circle inspector M. Sajeev Kumar, inspector M.S. Haneefa, preventive officer T.N. Ajayakumar, and civil excise officers with the city metro shadow team N.D. Tomy, Harshakumar, N.U. Anas, S. Nisha, and P. Animol made the arrest.

The woman was produced in court and remanded.