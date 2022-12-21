Model Engineering College to set up centre of excellence in AI, Robotics

December 21, 2022 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - KOCHI

Government Model Engineering College (MEC) has earmarked 50 cents on its campus at Thrikkakara to set up a centre of excellence for Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Robotics, and Automation.

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has set apart ₹10 crore for the first phase of the project. The centre will come up at a space of around 60,000 sq.ft.

The centre has been proposed as a separate entity under the university to undertake advanced research in AI, ML, Robotics, and Automation. It will be run by a team of highly motivated experts engaged in production, application and dissemination of new knowledge, said Dr. Jacob Thomas V., Principal.

The centre will have independent infrastructural capacity and resources to enable collaborative research across engineering disciplines. It will focus on pertinent issues of local relevance and could lead to the generation of global solutions, he said.

The centre aims to attain excellence in infrastructural capacity, resource mobilisation, research competency, and production of strikingly fresh knowledge. It will also synergise research activities of the school being set up by the university and also catalyse research activities under the research centres of affiliated institutions.

Besides MEC, KTU has decided to set up centres of excellence at Government Engineering College (GEC), Kannur, and Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology (RIT), Kottayam. The centre at GEC will focus on sustainable engineering and carbon neutrality. The facility at RTI will initiate advanced learning and research in emerging materials and infrastructure.

