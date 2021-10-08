Model Engineering College alumni association launches new scholarship

The alumni of Government Model Engineering College (MEC), Thirkkakara, will provide an annual scholarship of ₹25,000 each to students who wish to join the college from among the first 500 ranks in the Kerala engineering entrance admission.

The scholarship will be provided by xMEC Social Assist Trust, the charity wing of the alumni association of MEC. “This is a new initiative of the alumni association that has undertaken several welfare and socially-committed projects over the last several years,” said M.V. Rajesh, faculty member and secretary of the alumni association.

The association has also been providing merit-cum-means scholarship for nearly 60 students from the second year of their academic programme. “This scholarship is given to students who are not receiving any other scholarship given by the State or other agencies. The selected candidate should have passed all exams in the first and second semesters,” said Dr. Rajesh.

Twenty students are selected from the five engineering branches in the college every year. The scholarship of ₹25,000 each is given to 20 students in the second, third and fourth year of study. The alumni association had launched the merit-cum-means scholarship 14 years ago. The economic status of parents is also taken into account while extending the financial aid along with the clause that the students were not getting other scholarships from multiple agencies or departments. Students may send details that include entrance rank and course selected to xsa@xmec.in to avail the new scholarship.