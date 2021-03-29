Model code no reason to stall works, says High Court

The Kerala High Court has ordered that the authorities cannot cite the model code of conduct to delay or stall works, including the restoration of Mullassery canal and 12 link canals and improvement of Punchathodu and Karithodu kayals, as ordered by the court.

Justice Devan Ramachandran passed the directive in view of apprehensions expressed by the Kochi Corporation and the Operation Breakthrough team that various works being undertaken would be delayed as the model code is in force.

The counsel for the corporation submitted that the tendering process for various works had not been completed on account of the model code.

The court said it was disturbed by such a stand because works had to be completed before the middle of May, since the monsoon was expected to reach the shores of the State by then or a few days later.

The court observed that it failed to understand how any authority could say that the model code could intervene with the orders of the court when not even the Election Commission had not stipulated so.

The court also directed the corporation to file biweekly reports with respect to pre-monsoon works.