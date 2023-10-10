Modalities to check online film review in the works, govt. tells HC

October 10, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - KOCHI

The State government on Tuesday informed the Kerala High Court that it would formulate the modalities of controlling motivated online reviews of films, done with the sole intent of extortion and blackmailing, in consultation with all stakeholders involved in the industry, including producers and directors.

The submission was made by the government pleader when writ petitions filed by the Kerala Film Producers’ Association and Mubeen Rauf, a director, seeking to regulate the film reviews on online platforms by social media influencers and vloggers came up for hearing.

Justice Devan Ramachandran directed the State Police Chief to inform the court about the action to be taken against motivated and calculated reviews. The court also asked if an individual or an entity could file a complaint against such activities, including unlawful and motivated ‘review bombing’.

Action should be taken only in the cases of motivated and calculated reviews made solely to extort and blackmail; and not those which were made bonafide. The court made it clear that there was a marked difference between a professional review and one which professed to be so, and a personal opinion about a product, including a movie.

The producers association pointed out in its petition that the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) had published the principles and requirements for collection, moderation and publication of online consumer reviews. They should be enforced by the Centre.

