Mock poll in Thrikkakara

KOCHI

11 February 2022 02:27 IST

A mock poll to examine electronic voting machines (EVMs) ahead of the bypoll for the Thrikkakara Assembly constituency will be held on Friday.

It will be held at the Central Warehousing Corporation’s godown at Kuzhikkattumoola at 9 a.m. Representatives of all political parties should attend, according to an official communication.

As many as 328 EVMs will be used for the bypoll. A preliminary examination of the machines was conducted under the guidance of six engineers from Bharat Electronics, Bengaluru. The EVMs will be shifted to the strong room at the collectorate after the mock poll.

