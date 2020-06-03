Mock JEE at NITC

A mock Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), titled ‘Zeroth Attempt’, will be held at the National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NITC) on June 12, 13 and 14 as part of Tathva, a techno-management festival being conducted by students.

Being coordinated by the NITC faculty, Zeroth Attempt will give students an opportunity to assess their skills and knowledge and overall preparedness for such an exam. The exam will provide them with not only an online test but detailed analysis and solutions of all 270 questions that come with it. A complete self-evaluation alternative for any student willing to test out their mettle on a national level is also provided.

A minimal fee of ₹50 is charged for the exam, which will directly go to the PMDRF or CMDRF. It is free for financially poor students.

Registrations will begin on June 4. More details can be had from publicrelations@tathva.org .