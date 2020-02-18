Kochi

Mock drill at Udyogamandal HIL today

A mock drill will be conducted at Hindustan Insecticides Limited, Udyogamandal, Kalamssery, on Tuesday as part of site emergency plans.

The emergency siren and all-clear sirens will be sounded during the drill between 10.30 a.m. and 11 a.m. The public should not panic on hearing the sirens, said a release.

