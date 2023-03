Mock drill at High Court on April 1

March 30, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - KOCHI

A mock drill will be conducted on April 1 at 2 p.m. at the Kerala High Court building to test the emergency response team’s preparedness in the event of a bomb threat. It is being undertaken as part of efforts to ensure the safety and security of the court, according to a press release. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.