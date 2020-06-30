Mobility hub development faces another setback

Kochi

30 June 2020 21:13 IST

Stakeholders differ on handing over land for CNG station

The implementation of the much-delayed second phase development works of Vyttila Mobility Hub (VMH) has suffered yet another setback, with stakeholders of VMH Society on different pages about handing over 50 cents on the premises to establish a CNG-refilling station.

The opposition came since a 50-metre frontage has to be earmarked for the CNG station. Those against the proposal cited how this would necessitate earmarking a substantial quantum of land, which would in turn affect the ₹572-crore second phase development works at the hub. A final decision on allotting the space could be taken after a joint inspection of the said land by stakeholders, followed by a decision on this being ratified at the VMH Society’s governing body chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, sources said.

Interestingly, the Society’s MD, R. Girija was shifted from the post amidst the imbroglio and the charge given to Fort Kochi RDO Snehil Kumar Singh.

The prime land at Vyttila — the biggest junction in Kerala — belonged to the Agriculture Department. It was handed over to VMH Society on the condition that it would only be used for transportation activity. Handing over land for other purposes would dilute the cause of developing the 26-acre premises as a hub for different modes of public transport, sources said.

Back in 2019, the State government had accorded administrative sanction for second-phase works at the hub on a PPP basis. Kochi Metro Rail Limited had readied a detailed project report (DPR) for this in 2018. Apart from augmenting facilities for bus, ferry and metro commuters, commercial space would be earmarked for kiosks, supermarkets, hotels, dormitories and a paid AC lounge, in the second phase works.