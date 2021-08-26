Mobile veterinary unit for Ernakulam inaugurated

J. Chinju Rani, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development, inaugurated a mobile veterinary tele-unit for Ernakulam and Kannur districts on Wednesday, at a function organised in Thiruvananthapuram.

Ernakulam has thus received a ₹1.10-crore worth mobile unit consisting of portable x-ray unit, ultra sound scanning machine with colour doppler, tele medicine software and crane to lift large animals. This system that will enable precise diagnosis and better treatment for animals, will be manned by a doctor, a technician, and an assistant.

This mobile unit aims to reach treatment to the houses of farmers who are raising livestock. Inadequate vehicles to transport diseased animals to the institutions, lack of diagnostic tools and difficulty in transporting large animals were creating difficulties. The unit will also help to communicate with experts from foreign universities regarding rare cases, says an official press release.