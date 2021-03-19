Mobile vaccination units soon

Kochi

19 March 2021 00:32 IST

Teams to reach out to old age homes first

Mobile vaccination units will begin functioning soon in the district to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to people over the age of 60.

The units are expected to be rolled out in about two days, said Dr. M. G. Sivadas, nodal officer for vaccination. Training sessions are under way for health workers who are part of the units.

Five mobile teams have been readied. Each team will comprise a doctor, nurse, and a junior health inspector. The mobile teams will first cater for residents of all old age homes in the district. There are around 146 such homes, Dr. Sivadas said, and of them, around 25 are large ones with around 30 to 40 residents. The drive will then be expanded to different pockets of the district with the help of residents’ associations.

Over 6 lakh people in the district are over 60 years of age, and nearly 1 lakh among them have already taken the first dose of the vaccine. The district administration aims to administer the vaccine to all people over 60 in one month.

Mass camps

A total of 126 vaccination centres are currently running. Of these, 75 are government-run, and 51 are at private hospitals. Mass vaccination camps have begun functioning at Piravom, Angamaly, Pachalam, Amrita Arts and Science College, and the YMCA Hall on Chittoor Road. New camps will begin soon at Fort Kochi and Muvattupuzha, Dr. Sivadas said. The mass vaccination camps will be expanded to more local bodies in the district.

No adverse events following immunisation have been reported in the district, after the second phase of vaccination began with people over 60 and people over 45 with co-morbidities being vaccinated, he said.

206 recoveries

Ernakulam recorded 184 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, and 6,730 samples were sent for testing.

Two health workers and a police officer tested positive. Fifteen people tested positive from Thripunithura, 12 from Palluruthy, nine from Thrikkakara, and eight each from Kalamassery and Rayamangalam. The source of infection could not be traced in two cases.

With 206 recoveries on Thursday, the active caseload is 2,866. A total of 10,565 people remain in quarantine. While 27 patients are admitted at the Government Medical College Hospital, 26 are at PVS Hospital, nine are at the Fort Kochi Taluk Hospital, and 141 patients are at private hospitals. As many as 2,319 people are recovering at home.