Mobile skill vans to upskill tyre mechanics

‘Mobile skill vans’, complete with tyre fitting equipment and manned by skilled trainers, will ply on highways and reach transport hubs as part of a drive to upskill and certify tyre mechanics in the State. The programme was launched by the Rubber Skill Development Council, the sectoral skill council for the rubber sector.

The state-of-the-art mobile vans were launched to upskill 3,000 tyre mechanics and certifying them till March 2020, said a communication from Automotive Tyre Manufacturers’ Association of India (ATMA) here early this week.

“Kerala is a major transport hub, and tyre mechanics play an important role in making road transport safer. Fitting of tyres, especially commercial tyres, is a skill-based job requiring formal training. The drive by RSDC will make road transport safer and competitive,” said K.N. Raghavan, executive director, Rubber Board, flagging off the van.

Instead of classroom training, mobile skill vans reach out to tyre mechanics. They move across villages and towns, creating awareness about the skills required and maintenance of tyres, the release added.

ATMA has joined hands with RSDC for the campaign. Training is being offered under the Centre’s Recognition of Prior Learning Scheme. RSDC was set up by All India Rubber Industries Association and ATMA in collaboration with the National Skill Development Corporation under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.