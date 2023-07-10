Mobile App to help aqua farmers get advice on fish diseases

July 10, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - KOCHI

The National Bureau of Fish Genetic Resources (NBFGR) under the ICAR has launched a mobile application to help aqua farmers get timely advice on fish diseases.

Farmers can download the App from Google Play Store, register themselves, and use it to report cases of disease in finfish, shrimps, and molluscs on their farms. Farmers can also provide a brief note on the case history and upload photo/video of the diseased fish using the application.

Information on the disease will immediately reach field level-officers and fish health experts, who will help farmers get scientific advice for quickly addressing the problem.

The App will be a central platform for connecting fish farmers, field-level officers, and fish health experts. It was envisaged that the App would help in minimising losses due to disease outbreaks, said sources in the NBFGR.

The use of the App on farm sites will facilitate geotagging of farms and help monitor diseases on a time and geographical scale. The development and launch of the App is part of the Digital India drive and forms a key component in the National Surveillance Programme for Aquatic Animal Diseases (NSPAAD) funded under the Centrally sponsored Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana with a total outlay of ₹33.77 crore for 2022-2025.

NBFGR sources said aquaculture, one of the fastest growing food producing sectors, had a big role to play in meeting the rising demand for animal protein. But diseases are serious constraints for sustainable growth in aquaculture, and early disease detection is considered key to control of diseases. This can be achieved through a structured surveillance programme.

Institutions under the ICAR and State governments as well as the Marine Products Export Development Authority are involved in the surveillance programme, being coordinated by the Bureau of Fish Genetic Resources.