Mobile app for locating skilled workers set for launch in Ernakulam

It will help users resolve daily domestic and industrial issues

The Ernakulam district panchayat is set to launch a mobile application for locating skilled workers to resolve daily domestic and industrial issues.

The Skill Registry application has been developed with the assistance of the State Skill Development Mission, Kerala Academy for Skills Excellence, and the Kudumbashree Mission. The registration of skilled workers is progressing fast, said district panchayat president Ullas Thomas. The district panchayat authorities have taken up the registration of skilled workers at the panchayat and block panchayat levels too, he added.

The local panchayat authorities have been requested to file reports on skilled labour available in their respective areas. Data entry operations on skilled labour availability are progressing, Mr. Thomas said. So far, 42 services have been listed quite exhaustively. They include drivers too.

The mobile application is part of the labour bank that the district panchayat is creating on the lines of the bank of agricultural labourers under the Haritha Sena.

The Skill Registry will have experts who can handle television, refrigerator, washing machine and stove repairs. It will also have computer hardware handlers, carpenters, plumbers, electricians, painters, and cleaning workers. The portal will be a place where the service seeker and service provider will meet, Mr. Thomas said.