MLS regulation led to 41% rise in threadfin bream yield, says CMFRI study

The implementation of Minimum Legal Size (MLS), banning juvenile fishing, has led to a 41% increase in yield of threadfin breams in Kerala, indicating a positive result for the regulation, says a study by the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI).

The study on threadfin breams found that the regulation had resulted in an increase in the spawning stock biomass, standing stock biomass, yield and recruitment of species, most affected by juvenile fishing. The study was presented at a stakeholder workshop organised by the CMFRI to discuss various research findings of the institute with representatives of fishermen and those working in allied sectors.

In order to make the regulation more effective, the CMFRI suggested implementing MLS across the value chain and strictly enforcing mesh-size regulation of fishing nets. Grinson George, head of the Marine Biodiversity and Environment Management Division, presided. The study was presented by CMFRI principal scientist T.M. Najmudeen, according to a press release.

“Curbing juvenile fishing could be more beneficial to the marine fisheries sector and would save the species from the threat of extinction. Over the past seven years, it is estimated that the sector incurred a loss of ₹1,777 crore due to juvenile fishing of five species — threadfin breams, oil sardine, lizard fish, squid, and groupers”, the study said. An estimated average annual loss for fishing young ones of these fishes amounts to ₹216 crore. The study also showed that 70% of sharks, which are not covered under MLS, caught along the Kerala coast were below the breeding size.

Consumption declines

A significant decline in consumption patterns among fishermen in Kerala post-pandemic was also mentioned in the report. The study indicated a reduction in expenditure on essential items such as food, clothing, rent, and education compared to pre-pandemic levels. Consumption dropped by 34% in Ernakulam district, followed by Alappuzha (13%), and Malappuram (11%).