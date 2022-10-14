MLAs withdraw plea challenging ED probe into KIIFB dealings

Five legislators had alleged that the ED was attempting to sabotage the projects initiated under the Board

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 14, 2022 19:31 IST

A Public Interest Litigation filed by five Left Democratic Front (LDF) MLAs challenging a probe initiated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against the alleged violations in the financial dealings of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) was withdrawn on Friday.

The LDF legislators, K.K. Shailaja, I. B. Sathish, M. Mukesh, E. Chandrasekharan and Kadannappally Ramachandran, had alleged in their petition that the ED was attempting to sabotage the projects initiated under the board. They further alleged that the probe would eventually hit the development activities initiated by KIIFB.

Incidentally, the ED had turned its lens on the masala bonds issued by KIIFB.

The legislators had contended that the bonds were issued after obtaining the clearance of the Reserve Bank of India.

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court headed by Chief Justice S. Manikumar allowed the petitioners to withdraw their plea on Friday.

