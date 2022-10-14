Kochi

MLAs withdraw plea challenging ED probe into KIIFB dealings

A Public Interest Litigation filed by five Left Democratic Front (LDF) MLAs challenging a probe initiated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against the alleged violations in the financial dealings of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) was withdrawn on Friday.

The LDF legislators, K.K. Shailaja, I. B. Sathish, M. Mukesh, E. Chandrasekharan and Kadannappally Ramachandran, had alleged in their petition that the ED was attempting to sabotage the projects initiated under the board. They further alleged that the probe would eventually hit the development activities initiated by KIIFB.

Incidentally, the ED had turned its lens on the masala bonds issued by KIIFB.

The legislators had contended that the bonds were issued after obtaining the clearance of the Reserve Bank of India.

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court headed by Chief Justice S. Manikumar allowed the petitioners to withdraw their plea on Friday.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
judiciary (system of justice)
Kerala
law enforcement
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 14, 2022 7:33:59 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/mlas-withdraw-plea-challenging-ed-probe-into-kiifb-dealings/article66010621.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY