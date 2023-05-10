ADVERTISEMENT

MLAs tasked with ensuring solid waste management in Kerala

May 10, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - KOCHI

Move is part of the government project to make the State waste-free before March 31, 2024

The Hindu Bureau

Fire force personnel trying to douse the blaze that broke out at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant in Kochi recently. The decision to constitute monitoring committees in all constituencies is part of follow-up steps being initiated by the government after the massive fire at the dumping yard. | Photo Credit: R.K. Nithin

The Department of Local Self-Government has entrusted MLAs with the task of ensuring solid waste management in all constituencies, under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

The department issued an order constituting monitoring committees in all constituencies with the MLAs concerned as chairpersons. The decision to constitute the committees is part of follow-up steps being initiated by the government after the massive fire at the dumping yard of the Kochi Corporation at Brahmapuram on March 2.

As per the order issued by Sarada Muraleedharan, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Local Self-Government, the monitoring committees should ensure compliance with Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 as part of the government project to make the State waste-free before March 31, 2024.

Three-phased campaign to make Kerala waste-free

Besides the MLA as the chairperson, the committee comprises Mayor/chairperson/president of the local body concerned as its vice chairperson. Chairman/chairperson of standing committee/Deputy Development Commissioner/Deputy Collector/or Joint Director under the department will be the convener. Representatives will be nominated by the District Collector. Secretaries of local bodies and conveners of Haritha Karma Sena will also be members of committees.

The committee members will have to coordinate the waste-free campaign. They will have to take steps to bring in more stakeholders to join the campaign. The committee should also undertake various initiatives leading to the declaration of each local body as waste-free.

waste management

