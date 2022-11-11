MLA’s lawyers move Kerala High Court for quashing cases against them

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
November 11, 2022 22:47 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The three lawyers of Eldose Kunnapillil, MLA, who were booked by the police for allegedly assaulting and offering money to a woman, who had alleged that the legislator had raped her, have moved the Kerala High Court for quashing the cases against them. The lawyers, Jose J. Cheruvil, Alex M. Scaria, and Sudheer Kuttiyani, contended that attempts by the police to book cases against them were mala fide in nature and aimed at keeping them away from defending the legislator. The continuation of the prosecution will be an abuse of the process of law and hence liable to be quashed, they argued.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app