MLA’s lawyers move Kerala High Court for quashing cases against them

The three lawyers of Eldose Kunnapillil, MLA, who were booked by the police for allegedly assaulting and offering money to a woman, who had alleged that the legislator had raped her, have moved the Kerala High Court for quashing the cases against them. The lawyers, Jose J. Cheruvil, Alex M. Scaria, and Sudheer Kuttiyani, contended that attempts by the police to book cases against them were mala fide in nature and aimed at keeping them away from defending the legislator. The continuation of the prosecution will be an abuse of the process of law and hence liable to be quashed, they argued.