MLA’s complaint: Sabu Jacob moves HC to quash FIR against him, five others

December 12, 2022 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - KOCHI

The Puthencruz police registered the FIR under two sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act

The Hindu Bureau

Sabu M. Jacob, chief coordinator of Twenty20, and five of his party’s panchayat members from Aikkaranadu panchayat on Monday a moved a petition in the Kerala High Court pleading to quash the First Information Report invoking non-bailable charges registered against them by the Puthencruz police on a petition by Kunnathunadu MLA P.V. Sreenijin. The Puthencruz police had registered the FIR under two sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on Thursday. The other accused are Deena Deepak, president; Prasanna Pradeep, vice president; and panchayat members Sathyaprakash A., Jeel Mavelil, and Ranjani P.T.

ADVERTISEMENT

The charges

The FIR stated that at a function organised by the Aikkaranadu panchayat Krishi Bhavan on August 17, accused 2 to 6 left the dais and got themselves seated among the audience as soon as Mr. Sreenijin took the stage, which was aimed at publicly humiliating him. The police have launched a probe into the case.

The court is likely to take up the petition on Tuesday. The petition among other things argued that Twenty20 had been following a policy not to share the dais with those from rival political outfits ideologically opposed to it. The decision not to share the dais with Mr. Sreenijin was a mere continuation of that policy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We also pointed out that since his election as MLA, Mr. Sreenijin had tried to destroy Twenty20, starting with the raids in the companies and creating unrest using police on last Christmas eve to the latest attempts to get drinking water and electricity disconnected. We have argued that the boycott was a natural democratic protest,” said Mr. Jacob. It was further argued that the boycott was not on account of his lower caste and that two Scheduled Caste members were already on the dais.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Anti-Corruption Fighters Forum on Monday pledged support to Mr. Jacob alleging the petition by Mr. Sreenijin to be a fabricated one.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US