MLA’s complaint: Sabu Jacob moves HC to quash FIR against him, five others

December 12, 2022 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - KOCHI

Sabu M. Jacob, chief coordinator of Twenty20, and five of his party’s panchayat members from Aikkaranadu panchayat on Monday a moved a petition in the Kerala High Court pleading to quash the First Information Report invoking non-bailable charges registered against them by the Puthencruz police on a petition by Kunnathunadu MLA P.V. Sreenijin. The Puthencruz police had registered the FIR under two sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on Thursday. The other accused are Deena Deepak, president; Prasanna Pradeep, vice president; and panchayat members Sathyaprakash A., Jeel Mavelil, and Ranjani P.T.

The charges

The FIR stated that at a function organised by the Aikkaranadu panchayat Krishi Bhavan on August 17, accused 2 to 6 left the dais and got themselves seated among the audience as soon as Mr. Sreenijin took the stage, which was aimed at publicly humiliating him. The police have launched a probe into the case.

The court is likely to take up the petition on Tuesday. The petition among other things argued that Twenty20 had been following a policy not to share the dais with those from rival political outfits ideologically opposed to it. The decision not to share the dais with Mr. Sreenijin was a mere continuation of that policy.

“We also pointed out that since his election as MLA, Mr. Sreenijin had tried to destroy Twenty20, starting with the raids in the companies and creating unrest using police on last Christmas eve to the latest attempts to get drinking water and electricity disconnected. We have argued that the boycott was a natural democratic protest,” said Mr. Jacob. It was further argued that the boycott was not on account of his lower caste and that two Scheduled Caste members were already on the dais.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Anti-Corruption Fighters Forum on Monday pledged support to Mr. Jacob alleging the petition by Mr. Sreenijin to be a fabricated one.