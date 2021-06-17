Kochi

MLA vows to prove allegations against Kitex

P.T. Thomas, MLA, said on Thursday that he would provide the proof for the accusations he had raised against the Kitex Group of companies in Kizhakkambalam.

He said that he was studying the materials he had on the company and stood by his earlier stand on the alleged pollution caused by the company.

Sabu Jacob, CEO of the Kitex Group could not be reached for a comment on a reported challenge he had thrown before the MLA. He had reportedly said that Mr. Thomas would be given ₹50 crore if he could prove his allegations against the Kitex Group.


