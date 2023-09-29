HamberMenu
MLA violated building norms, alleges DYFI

September 29, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam district committee of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) on Friday alleged that Mathew Kuzhalnadan, Congress MLA representing Muvattupuzha, had constructed new buildings at Aayankari in Paingottur panchayat in violation of norms.

The youth organisation demanded action against him for the alleged violations. DYFI district president Anish Mathew and secretary A.R. Ranjith said the new buildings were constructed on the land in which his ancestral house was located. The earlier structure was removed to set up the new buildings. The previous structure had lacked the building number allotted by the authorities, they alleged.

The DYFI leaders said the MLA had violated distance norms from the road. The panchayat had pointed out the anomalies and asked him to submit related documents. However, the alleged irregularities have not been cleared. Power connection was also provided to the buildings in violation of norms, they claimed.

