MLA urges Twenty20 to correct its chief’s alleged racial outburst against him

January 22, 2024 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - KOCHI

P.V. Sreenijin, MLA, has urged the leadership of Twenty20, a corporate-backed political outfit, to correct its chief coordinator Sabu M. Jacob who unleashed an allegedly vilifying personal attack on him.

Mr. Jacob had reportedly unfurled what could be dubbed as “derogatory, hateful, and racist assault” on the Kunnathunadu MLA during a public meeting of Twenty20 held at Kolancherry on Sunday.

“I won’t lodge any complaint as there is a propensity for it to be perceived as a vindictive personal duel between me and Mr. Jacob. But it is for him and his organisation to think whether it is fitting to regard an elected representative in the manner he did. Forget about me, the kind of language he used should not be used against any human being,” said Mr. Sreenijin.

He wondered whether it reflected the culture of the political ideology Mr. Jacob represented. “I don’t believe that all people who back that outfit subscribe to it. It is for the people and the leadership of that outfit to introspect,” Mr. Sreenijin said.

The video of Mr. Jacob’s alleged outburst had gone viral on social media since then, and Mr. Sreenijin also happened to receive it.

Mr. Jacob and Mr. Sreenijin have been on a collision course ever since the last Assembly election. In December 2022, the Puthencruz police had registered a non-bailable case invoking multiple Sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against Mr. Jacob and five elected members of Twenty20 in Aikkaranadu panchayat on a petition by Mr. Sreenijin.

The petition alleged, among other things, usage of casteist slur in violation of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and disregard for his position as an MLA.

Earlier in February the same year, Mr. Jacob had demanded a police probe into Mr. Sreenijin’s role in the death of the 38-year-old area secretary of Twenty20 and a Dalit activist, who was assaulted allegedly by CPI(M) members.

