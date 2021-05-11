MLA sets up help desk for patients

T. J. Vinod, MLA, has set up a help desk that will home deliver free medication to COVID-19 patients facing financial difficulties.

The help-desk will connect people recovering from the infection at home to doctors over the phone. The doctor-on-call facility is being set up in collaboration with doctors from hospitals across the city. The help desk can also be contacted for an ambulance or vehicle in case of emergency. People in isolation at home and facing mental health issues can also use the helpline to access counselling facilities, said a note from the MLA’s office. For counselling services, the help-desk is collaborating with Sahrudaya, a charitable organisation supported by the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, and the Women and Child Development Department.

The help desk can be contacted on: 0484-3503142.