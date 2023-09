September 14, 2023 08:31 am | Updated 08:32 am IST - KOCHI

K.N. Unnikrishnan, MLA, has submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister seeking a detailed inquiry into the death of a four-member family at Valiya Kadamakkudy.

Mr. Unnikrishnan sought immediate action and deployment of an expert team. Nijo’s mother Any Johny has lodged a petition with the District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural), stating that intimidation and harassment by an online loan agency resulted in the death of her son and family.