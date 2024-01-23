MLA lodges police complaint against Twenty20 chief

January 23, 2024 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - KOCHI

P.V. Sreenijin, MLA, has lodged a petition with the Puthencruz police against Sabu M. Jacob, chief coordinator of Twenty20, a corporate-backed political outfit, over the latter’s allegedly vilifying personal attack on him.

Mr. Jacob had reportedly unfurled what could be dubbed as “de-rogatory, hateful and racist assault” on the Kunnathunadu MLA during a public meeting of Twenty20 at Kolancherry on Sunday.

This is the second petition to be filed against Mr. Jacob by Sreenijin. In December 2022, the Puthencruz police had registered a non-bailable case invoking multiple Sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against Mr. Jacob and five elected members of Twenty20 in Aikkaranadu panchayat on a petition by Mr. Sreenijin.

Multiple complaints including by CPI(M) workers have been lodged in the instant case. The Puthencruz police said a case would be registered if the probe into the complaints warranted it.

On Monday, Mr. Sreenijin had asked the Twenty20 leadership and those backing it to introspect whether it was fitting to regard an elected representative in the manner Mr. Jacob did. “Forget about me, the kind of language he used should not be used against any human being,” Mr. Sreenijin had said.

The video of Mr. Jacob’s alleged outburst had gone viral on social media since then, and Mr. Sreenijin also happened to receive it.

Mr. Jacob and Mr. Sreenijin have been on a collision course ever since the last Assembly election. In February 2022, Mr. Jacob had demanded a police probe into Mr. Sreenijin’s alleged role in the death of the 38-year-old area secretary of Twenty20 and a Dalit activist, who was assaulted reportedly by CPI(M) activists.

