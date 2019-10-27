MLA-elect dismisses talk of Mayor’s replacement

T.J. Vinod, MLA-elect and former Deputy Mayor, has, at least temporarily, put rumours on the future of Mayor Soumini Jain to rest, saying that the State leadership of the Congress will take the final call on Mayor’s post.

Speaking at a meet-the-press programme organised by the Ernakulam Press Club here on Saturday, he dismissed talk of replacement of the Mayor. Earlier in the day, he relinquished his position as corporation councillor and Deputy Mayor.

Defending the Mayor, Mr. Vinod discounted the allegation that the corporation was a failure in handling the emergency situation triggered by heavy rain on October 21, the day of bypoll in the Ernakulam constituency. He said the party leadership had not decided to replace the Mayor on the basis of the charges. He also said he was unaware of any adverse comments on the corporation by Hibi Eden, MP.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Mullappally Ramachandran had earlier said the party leadership had no plan to change the Mayor.

Priorities

The MLA-designate said his first priority was to improve the condition of roads and ensure sufficient drinking water supply in the city. He added that the proposed Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (UMTA) would go a long way in resolving transport issues. He also expressed hope that the Bill would soon be introduced in the Assembly.

Another priority area is waste disposal. The proposed Brahmapuram waste-to-energy plant will meet the requirement, he said.

Mr. Vinod also felt that Kochi needed to address its housing problems. “There were communities that lived in poor conditions and they, like those living in P&T Colony need to be heard on the matter,” he said.

The MLA-designate said agencies like the Railways, PWD, Kochi Metro Rail Limited, Irrigation Department, and the Kochi Corporation needed to work in tandem to solve issues like waterlogging and congestion on city roads.