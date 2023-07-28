MLA demands more time for finalising Kochi Master Plan

July 28, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - KOCHI

The last date for suggesting modifications and amendments to the Kochi Master Plan should be extended as the Kochi Corporation has failed to publicise its contents as prescribed by the Central government, T.J. Vinod, MLA, has said.

The draft document has spelt out the development agenda and priorities of the city till 2040. However, the civic body approached the document in a casual manner. The document was formally published on April 25, and 60 days’ time was given for the public to come forward with their suggestions and amendments. However, it was on July 21, a few days before the deadline, that the Corporation organised a seminar explaining details of the document for the public, alleged Mr. Vinod.

The civic body failed to explain the document to the public as mandated by the Central government’s guidelines. The document has not touched upon the key issues of heritage conservation and sustainable use of non-conventional energy sources in the required manner. More sessions should be organised for creating awareness among the public about the contents of the document. The public should also be given time to come up with suggestions and modifications, he said.

Mr. Vinod said he had taken up the matter with the State government through a letter.

Meanwhile, Mayor M. Anilkumar said he had personally alleviated apprehensions raised by Mr. Vinod and assured him that all valid suggestions and modifications would be incorporated in the document. The Corporation had given elaborate publicity on the contents of the document and organised zonal meetings that were attended by the public and representatives of residents’ associations and other organisations. Presentations were also held. The civic body had already received a large number of responses, he said.

The legislator was also informed that a meeting of the Ernakulam MP and MLA with the officials concerned would be convened to discuss their concerns and apprehensions. The draft document would be placed before the Corporation Council for approval only after incorporating all valid suggestions and addressing the concerns of the people, said the Mayor.