Kochi

MLA alleges threat to life

The Perumbavoor police have registered a case after Eldhose Kunnapilly, MLA, filed a complaint that he had received a letter purportedly written by the IS, warning of killing him by denonating a bomb if he spoke against Kitex Garments.

The letter from an address in Vengola, also reportedly contains defamatory statements deriding many Congress leaders and belittling P.T. Thomas, MLA. A police team has been sent to record Mr. Kunappilly's statement, the Perumbavoor police said.

Mr. Kunnapilly had informed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also of the threat letter, it is learnt. The letter comes in the backdrop of a similar letter addressed to Kochi Mayor M. Anilkumar about a month ago.


