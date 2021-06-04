MLA alleges irregularities in KUFOS postings

K. Babu, Thripunithura MLA, has lodged a complaint with Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, alleging irregularities in the appointments made at the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Sciences (KUFOS) here.

Mr. Babu said that appointments were made by trying to dilute the powers of the Governor, who is also the Chancellor of the university. The Hindu had reported on May 26 that the Save University Campaign Committee had alleged instances of nepotism and malpractices in appointments to the post of Dean (Fisheries) and Director (Research).

Mr. Babu alleged that the governing council of the university, which was chaired by Vice Chancellor Riji K. John, had ratified the appointment of Mr. John’s wife as the Dean (Fisheries). The wife of Registrar-in-charge B. Manoj Kumar was appointed as Director (Research). The appointments were made in violation of Section 72 of the varsity Act, he said.

The MLA said in his complaint that the posts of Dean (Fisheries) and Director (Research) were created through an Ordinance promulgated before the election code of conduct came into force. Mr. Babu also alleged irregularities in the contract appointment of Director, Public Relations and Publications, for three years. He said that a person aged above 40 years was appointed, in violation of the rule that the selected person should be aged less than 40 years.