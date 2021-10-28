M.K. Sanoo turns 95

Kochi

28 October 2021 01:20 IST

Literary critic participates online in celebration event

The city celebrated the 95th birthday of its literary son M.K. Sanoo albeit in compliance with the COVID-19 protocol.

Though he chose to stay back at home after recovering from COVID-19, Mr. Sanoo was kept busy with phone calls by well-wishers from across the world. He also participated online in an event organised by his disciples and friends at Chavara Cultural Centre.

Mr. Sanoo was an active presence in public functions till he was tested positive for COVID-19 recently. Usually, visitors throng his house at Karikkamuri during birthdays, which was not the case this time. His well-wishers this time showed their love and care by keeping away from his home considering the pandemic situation.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had also requested Mr. Sanoo to keep away from public functions even though he had tested negative. As Mr. Sanoo chose to honour that request following which the organisers also effected changes in the programme originally organised at the Chavara Cultural Centre.

Only a close bunch of friends and relatives, including his wife Ratnamma, children Ranjith, Rekha, and Geetha, were along with him at his home.

At the function held at Chavara Cultural Centre, Mayor M. Anilkumar cut the birthday cake with Mr. Sanoo’s children. Mr. Anilkumar said that Mr. Sanoo remained his favourite teacher though he had never been his student. Prof. M. Thomas Mathew, D.B. Binu, Fr. Thomas Puthusserry, and CICC Jayachandran were among those who were present