October 08, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - KOCHI

The M.K. Raghavan Vakkeel Memorial Award, instituted by the Sree Narayana Seva Sangham, was presented to writer Thottam Rajasekharan on Sunday. V.G. Arun, judge, High Court of Kerala, presented the award. N.D. Premachandran, president of the organisation, presided. P.S. Gopinath, Ombudsman for Local Bodies, writer M.N. Pearson, P.P. Rajan, N. Sugathan, and M.P. Dileep spoke.