Mitogenome of one of Kerala’s most enigmatic fish species decoded

December 27, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - KOCHI

Scientists have decoded for the first time the mitochondrial genome of Lepidopygopsis typus, a unique freshwater fish species of the Western Ghats, known to occur only inside Kerala’s Periyar Tiger Reserve.

Known locally as ‘Brahmanakenda’, Lepidopygopsis typus is an example of a monotypic species (a genus having only a single species), signifying its evolutionary importance.

The purpose of mitogenome sequencing is to help understand the evolution of a species and how different they are from its relatives. Lepidopygopsis typus is also a species that has been listed as ‘endangered’ on the IUCN Red List owing to its narrow distribution and threats from alien invasive species such as common carp, tilapia, and African catfish.

Details of the mitogenome have been published as a scientific paper in Genes and is co-authored by Rajeev Raghavan and Arya Sidharthan from the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos), Kochi, Abhilash Ravimohanan Nair and Swetha Chandra from Christian College, Chengannur, and Neelesh Dahanukar from Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence, New Delhi.

The paper, apart from demonstrating the phylogenetic position and relationship of Lepidopygopsis typus, also reveals how its genetic structure and molecular evolutionary traits are helping it adapt to cold, mountain streams of the Western Ghats and how its peculiar genome characters are likely triggering its endangerment. The narrow distribution, threats from alien invasive species, and the peculiar mitochondrial genomic structure and functions necessitate the development and implementation of an urgent conservation action plan for this fish species.

“Lepidopygopsis typus is an example of an EDGE species — a species that is evolutionarily distinct and globally endangered. Our study reveals how the mitochondrial genome and functions of the species are distinct from other freshwater fish species of the Western Ghats, and how we can use this information to design effective conservation strategies to secure its future,” said Rajeev Raghavan. “Lepidopygopsis typus is also a relic species that could unravel the evolutionary past of the Western Ghats and hence is considered our living heritage,” he added.

