Missing tiles, loose slabs on footpaths put walkers at risk

KOCHI

29 June 2020 00:33 IST

Kochi Corporation yet to restore tiles that were removed to desilt drains

Footpaths along Banerjee Road and M.G. Road have become largely unusable, with slabs over drains either non-existent or badly laid, endangering the lives of pedestrians.

The Kochi Corporation, which removed tiles laid by Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) over footpaths and drains along M.G. Road in May, has not restored them. They include tactile tiles laid to guide visually-challenged people.

Corporation officials said they had no other option but to deploy excavators to remove the tiles in order to desilt drains, with the result that many broke in the process. It would take a while before the footpaths were restored, they said.

But sources at KMRL and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) countered the claim, saying that the footpaths were designed in such a way that manholes located every few metres could be opened and the drains beneath cleaned. “We had also demonstrated to civic officials an easy method using ropes, to lift slabs if need arose. But Corporation personnel chose to mechanically scoop the tiles, leaving debris on the footpath,” they said.

They pointed out how the road, footpath and drains beneath the metro corridor was returned to the Public Works Department (which owns Banerjee Road and M.G. Road) in 2017, following the metro’s commissioning on the route.

“Our defect-liability period expired in 2019. The onus is now on the PWD to ensure upkeep of the roads and footpaths, while the Corporation must maintain the drains,” they said.

The risk posed by open drains and undulated slabs and footpaths extends to other roads too.

Most drains, including the ones on Banerjee Road and Civil Line Road (maintained by the PWD), on the Edappally-Aroor NH Bypass maintained by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the GCDA-owned Kaloor-Kadavanthra Road, have no slabs over them, endangering the lives of pedestrians and motorists.

Precast drains

Corporation’s works standing committee chairman P.M. Harris said officials of Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) were in consultations with the civic agency’s engineers to ensure that precast drains that they laid had proper gradient and did not choke existing drains from side roads. Improper gradient at many other places are being corrected. Pipe culverts at many places on the metro corridor would have to be replaced with concrete ones in the long run to enable pre-monsoon cleaning.

A comprehensive study must also be commissioned so that incorrect drains were rectified, he added.