Missing teenagers from Mulavukad in Kochi traced to Malappuram

January 14, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - KOCHI

Three teenagers who had gone missing from Mulavukad on Friday were traced to Malappuram in the early hours of Saturday and were brought back here by a police team.

A boy and two girls, 13-year-old friends, neighbours, and schoolmates, were found at the Malappuram KSRTC bus stand. Two of them had mobile phones, and their tower location helped the Mulavukad police trace them to Malappuram around 2 a.m.

“We immediately passed on the message to the Malappuram Town police station following which a team was sent on trail of the children,” said sources in the Mulavukad police. A case had been registered at the Mulavukad police station on complaints from the children’s parents on Friday.

A team from the Mulavukad police station left for Malappuram and brought them back around 2.30 p.m. Subsequently, their statements were recorded before they were produced before a magistrate since a case had been registered. Later, they were sent with their parents.

“The children gave us the impression that they had gone on a sightseeing expedition,” said Mulavukad police sources.

“We have asked their parents not to scold or ask them too many questions but to give them time to settle down. We don’t want to intimidate them and force them into any more reckless action. We also plan to give them counselling in due course,” said Rosa Martin, Mulavukad panchayat vice president and member of Ward 16 in which the families live.

The children had left their homes for school on Friday morning. They had gathered at the home of one of the girls in their uniform and changed into plainclothes before leaving. Parents of the girl turned suspicious on their return in the afternoon, and they immediately contacted the school only to be told that the children had not turned up for the day. Shortly thereafter, the parents lodged a complaint with the Mulavukad police.