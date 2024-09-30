ADVERTISEMENT

Missing sniffer dog traced

Published - September 30, 2024 08:05 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The heavy lightning and thunder on Sunday evening presented the handlers of the K9 Dog Squad of the Ernakulam Rural police with a crisis different from diffusing a potential bomb.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the six sniffer dogs of the squad supposed to detect a bomb went “missing from the Kalamassery Armed Reserve camp where the squad is stationed.”

Arjun, a four-year-old Belgian Malinois, was taken out for a walk when a lightening followed by thunder struck around 6.45 p.m. Scared, the dog wriggled around and when the cop handling it pulled the leash, it got disconnected from the neck collar letting the dog loose.

The K9 Squad authorities who had been trying to track down the dog since then finally spotted it in a compound opposite Thrikkakara temple on Monday around 12.20 p.m. and brought it back. Arjun had been in the camp for the past three years.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In addition to Arjun, the K9 squad has another Belgian Malinois, two Labradors and a German Shepherd and Beagle each.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kochi / animal

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US