Missing sniffer dog traced

The heavy lightning and thunder on Sunday evening presented the handlers of the K9 Dog Squad of the Ernakulam Rural police with a crisis different from diffusing a potential bomb.

One of the six sniffer dogs of the squad supposed to detect a bomb went “missing from the Kalamassery Armed Reserve camp where the squad is stationed.”

Arjun, a four-year-old Belgian Malinois, was taken out for a walk when a lightening followed by thunder struck around 6.45 p.m. Scared, the dog wriggled around and when the cop handling it pulled the leash, it got disconnected from the neck collar letting the dog loose.

The K9 Squad authorities who had been trying to track down the dog since then finally spotted it in a compound opposite Thrikkakara temple on Monday around 12.20 p.m. and brought it back. Arjun had been in the camp for the past three years.

In addition to Arjun, the K9 squad has another Belgian Malinois, two Labradors and a German Shepherd and Beagle each.

